Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 119.76 points or 0.81% at 14970.9 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.2%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.08%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.67%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.57%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.24%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.31%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 4.47%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 69.85 or 0.14% at 51418.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.85 points or 0.32% at 15164.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 36.06 points or 0.19% at 19424.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.03 points or 0% at 6540.23.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 913 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)