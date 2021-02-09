Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 195.04 points or 0.75% at 26170.19 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 5.9%), Majesco Ltd (up 4.93%),Wipro Ltd (up 2.88%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.57%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 1.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aptech Ltd (up 1.87%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.3%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.14%), Cyient Ltd (up 1.01%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 6.69%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 6%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.49%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 69.85 or 0.14% at 51418.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.85 points or 0.32% at 15164.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 36.06 points or 0.19% at 19424.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.03 points or 0% at 6540.23.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 913 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

