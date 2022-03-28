ATGL sets up its first EV charging station in Ahmedabad

-
-
Adani Total Gas (ATGL) has forayed into Electric Mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad.
The EVCS, located at ATGL's CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, will enable quick turnaround time for E owners with best-in-class fast charging technology and convenient to use digital platform.
The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1500 EVCS across the country and has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1500 EVCS, basis the demand generation and momentum building of EV ecosystem in the country.
