Board of Suven Life Sciences approves allotment of 1.81 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 28 March 2022Suven Life Sciences announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 28 March 2022 has approved the allotment of 1.81 crore equity shares on conversion of equivalent number of convertible warrants. Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 145382478 equity shares of Re 1 each.
