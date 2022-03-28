Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 500 cr to set up healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu

Aster DM Healthcare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Government of Tamil Nadu, India to set up healthcare facilities in the State.

The MoU proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore in hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the State.

This will help provide quality healthcare at affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3500 people.

