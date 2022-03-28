Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 500 cr to set up healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Aster DM soars on plans to invest Rs 500 crore in Tamil Nadu
Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 225.35% in the September 2021 quarter
Aster Medcity upgrades centre of excellence in neurosciences to Aster Neurosciences Global Centre of Excellence
Aster Medcity, Kochi launches Aster Heart Rhythm Centre
Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter
-
Aster DM Healthcare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Government of Tamil Nadu, India to set up healthcare facilities in the State.
The MoU proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore in hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the State.
This will help provide quality healthcare at affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3500 people.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU