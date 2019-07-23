Atishay receives work order from Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Mumbai

Atishay has received the work order from Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mumbai, Maharashtra for:

Preparation of BLO Register in PDF Format along with Electors Photographs as per guidelines of Election Commission of India for all the 288 Assembly Constituencies of Maharashtra State.

Generation and Preparation of Duplicate Electors List and Generating notices to duplicate Electors PDF Formats along with Electors Photographs.

