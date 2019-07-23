JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Government of India announces the sale of five dated securities for ₹ 17,000 crore
Business Standard

Atishay receives work order from Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Mumbai

Capital Market 

Atishay has received the work order from Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mumbai, Maharashtra for:

Preparation of BLO Register in PDF Format along with Electors Photographs as per guidelines of Election Commission of India for all the 288 Assembly Constituencies of Maharashtra State.

Generation and Preparation of Duplicate Electors List and Generating notices to duplicate Electors PDF Formats along with Electors Photographs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 13:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU