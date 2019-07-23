Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the Company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Dapagliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Farxiga Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of AstraZeneca AB (AstraZeneca).

Dapagliflozin Tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

