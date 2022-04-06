AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1331.45, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.97% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% gain in NIFTY and a 14.59% gain in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1331.45, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 17880.65. The Sensex is at 59842.39, down 0.56%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 25.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38067.9, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1339, up 1.83% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 7.97% in last one year as compared to a 20.66% gain in NIFTY and a 14.59% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 43.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)