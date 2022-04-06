OnMobile Global Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Swan Energy Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2022.

OnMobile Global Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 149.3 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 15.89% to Rs 280.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22590 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 691.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 99676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26722 shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd spurt 9.88% to Rs 41.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd added 9.87% to Rs 506.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46976 shares in the past one month.

