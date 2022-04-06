Gufic Biosciences gains on DCGA nod for Thymosin Alpha-1

-
Gufic Biosciences rose 1.58% to Rs 263.05 after the company received the DCGI approval for Thymosin Alpha-1 (Immunocin α) as an add-on therapy for the treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients requiring ventilator support.
Immunocin α, an Immuno-modulator and a brand of Gufic Biosciences for the same drug, will significantly reduce the risk of death in the Phase 3 Clinical trial in adult patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The medical armamentarium urgently needs many more tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a leading cause of mortality and a strain on the social wellbeing and healthcare system all around the world, the press statement highlighted.
Immunocin α Phase 3 Study was a, multi-centric, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study in hospitalized adult patients with laboratory-confirmed moderate-to-severe COVID-19. The primary objective of the study was to assess and compare the efficacy of Thymosin α-1 (Tα1) in combination with Standard of Care Treatment (SOC) versus placebo with SOC.
Gufic Biosciences is engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemicals and botanical products.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 36% jump in net profit to Rs 21 crore on a 3.3% rise in net sales to Rs 172 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
