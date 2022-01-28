AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.28%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1292, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.08% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 25.33% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1292, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 27.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37982.1, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1305.15, up 2.07% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 48.08% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 25.33% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

