AU Small Finance Bank receives affirmation in short term credit ratings action from CRISIL

AU Small Finance Bank announced that CRISIL Ratings has revised its rating outlook on the fixed deposit programme and long-term debt instruments of AU Small Finance Bank to 'Positive' from 'Stable'.

The rating of the fixed deposit programme and long-term debt instruments have been reaffirmed at 'FAA+' and 'CRISIL AA-' respectively.

The short-term rating on certificate of deposits programme has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.

