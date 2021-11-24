Tanla Platforms recognized in Gartner's 2021 CPaaS Competitive Landscape

-
ALSO READ
Tanla Platforms Limited set to go global, platform business to propel growth
Tanla Platforms Limited to announce first quarter financial results on July 22, 2021
Tanla Platforms standalone net profit rises 97.71% in the June 2021 quarter
Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 32.91% in the June 2021 quarter
Tanla Platforms gains after subsidiary deploys banking solution for Axis Bank
-
Tanla Platforms announced it has been recognized in the Gartner's 2021 Competitive Landscape for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).
Latest Gartner report on the CPaaS competitive landscape has reviewed and recognized 8 vendors in the global CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but offer a wide portfolio of CPaaS services of interest to enterprise customers.
The report notes the diversity of the CPaaS market, analysis & recommendations, competitive CPaaS trends, and a thorough analysis of 8 global vendors based on portfolio diversity, size, and ability to provide a platform for enterprises & developers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU