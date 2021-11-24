Tanla Platforms recognized in Gartner's 2021 CPaaS Competitive Landscape

Tanla Platforms announced it has been recognized in the Gartner's 2021 Competitive Landscape for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Latest Gartner report on the CPaaS competitive landscape has reviewed and recognized 8 vendors in the global CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but offer a wide portfolio of CPaaS services of interest to enterprise customers.

The report notes the diversity of the CPaaS market, analysis & recommendations, competitive CPaaS trends, and a thorough analysis of 8 global vendors based on portfolio diversity, size, and ability to provide a platform for enterprises & developers.

