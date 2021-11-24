Cadila Healthcare enters into agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences

For manufacturing licence and technology transfer for Plasmid DNA Vaccine ZyCoV-D

Cadila Healthcare (CHL), has entered into a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement for its Plasmid DNA based Covid-19 (ZyCoV-D ) vaccine with Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ:183490) (Enzychem) of Republic of Korea.

CHL will provide manufacturing license and transfer the Plasmid DNA vaccine technology to Enzychem Lifesciences. Both CHL and Enzychem believe that this partnership will lead to an estimated manufacturing of 80 million or more doses of the Plasmid DNA vaccine in 2022. Under the agreement, Enzychem will manufacture and commercialise the vaccine within its territory under a Zydus trademark and CHL will receive the license fees and royalty payments for the same.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by CHL against the Covid-19 virus. The vaccine is administered intradermally using the PharmaJetneedle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)