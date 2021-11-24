Info Edge (India) to invest Rs 30 cr in Greytip Software

Info Edge (India) has entered into agreement to invest about Rs 30 crore in Greytip Software.

Greytip Software is a HR and Payroll SaaS company focused on serving SME customers in India and abroad. Its software solutions cover all areas, including employee information management, leave and attendance management, payroll, expense claims, and more.

It helps companies in streamlining HR operations and enhancing employee experience, thereby increasing productivity.

The Company has agreed to acquire 3,58,581 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) having face value of Rs. 836.631 per Series D CCD. The aggregate shareholding of the Company, post this investment, in the said entity would be 28.73% on a fully converted & diluted basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)