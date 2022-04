AU Small Finance board to mull bonus issue

The lender's board will consider a bonus share issue on 26 April 2022.

The board will also consider Q4 March 2022 results and recommend dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. It operates in the retail asset-financing segment, primarily in the vehicle financing segment followed by lending to MSME. Its standalone net profit fell 37% to Rs 302.05 crore on 9% decline in total income to Rs 1,772.09 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell 1.32% to Rs 1384.30 on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)