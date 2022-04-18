Alok Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infosys Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, PCBL Ltd and Mphasis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2022.

Infosys Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, PCBL Ltd and Mphasis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2022.

Alok Industries Ltd crashed 9.39% to Rs 25.1 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infosys Ltd lost 6.91% to Rs 1627.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd tumbled 6.27% to Rs 7856.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50502 shares in the past one month.

PCBL Ltd shed 6.27% to Rs 117.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd fell 6.14% to Rs 2864.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18922 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)