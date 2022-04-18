NBCC bags orders worth Rs 981 crore in March'22

NBCC (India) said that it has secured the total business of Rs 981.17 crore in the month of March 2022.
Out of the total contracts received, order worth approximately Rs 500 crore was received from the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Further, the company secured work orders worth Rs 52.73 crore from the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).
The University of Delhi had awarded the company with contracts worth Rs 418.16 crore.
The company has also secured a work order of Rs 10.28 crore from MSTC.
NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).
The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.12% to Rs 83.04 crore on a 5.11% fall in sales to Rs 1971.98 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip fell 1.86% to currently trade at Rs 39.65 on the BSE.
