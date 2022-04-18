Swiss Military Consumer soars after Q4 results

-
Swiss Military Consumer Goods jumped 4.81% to Rs 28.30 after company reported a net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in Q4 FY21.
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 21.91 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 3.25 crore recorded in the same period last year.
As compared with Q3 FY22, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 21.5% and 23.4%, respectively.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in FY22 as compared with a net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in FY21. Revenue surged to Rs 55.49 crore in FY22 from Rs 5.19 crore in FY21.
"The company has out beaten the Covid impact during the year and gave comparatively tremendous results and from being a loss-making company, at the time when new promoters took over this company, now it has become a profit-making venture in very short span of time," Swiss Military Consumer Goods said in a statement.
Swiss Military Consumer Goods is primarily engaged in the business of promoting, marketing and selling lifestyle products under the brand "Swiss Military". It has also added men's innerwear and brown goods/home appliances category. It has recently ventured into business of manufacturing Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) e-seal. "Swiss Military" is an internationally renowned and celebrated Swiss brand which is duly registered in over 40 countries.
