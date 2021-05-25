Aurionpro forays into Egyptian AFC market

-
Subsidiary, SC Soft partners with E-Finance to undertake Egyptian National Railway Digitization ProjectSC Soft, an Aurionpro subsidiary, announced its foray into Egypt as it has been selected by E-Finance led consortium to supply portable ticket validators for the Egyptian National Railway Project. Egyptian National Railways has sought to implement AFC system that will serve the current and upcoming railway lines and other modes of transport.
The new system will use EMV contactless smart cards, QR tickets for multiple journeys. It has been set as a future for multimodal journey platform and ticketing system for the upcoming transportation digitization in Egypt.
SC Soft, an Aurionpro subsidiary, is amongst the key partners of E-Finance in this project. SC Soft's modern state of the art AFC systems support all fare media and payment methods including closed loop systems (smart cards), open loop systems and payments (contactless EMV) and mobile apps for payments, top ups and ticketing.
