LTI launches Operational Technology Management solution - ServiceNow

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has launched ServiceNow based Operational Technology Management solution for the manufacturing industry. The solution aims to address the latent demand of the industry to have digital workflows for Operational Transformation (OT) Service Management.
The solution leverages LTI's tech and domain expertise along with digital workflow enabling capabilities of ServiceNow, to deliver a scalable and secure solution for manufacturing operations using the Now Platform.
This will help manufacturers embrace the concept of OT Management, in addition to IT Service Management (ITSM) practices. The solution also secures critical infrastructure from potential external threats and attacks, by helping ensure the foundational elements of OT cybersecurity.
With insights from this solution, manufacturers can derive business benefits such as assured systems availability and rapid resolution of issues through a common service data model for manufacturing operations. Key features of the solution include:
OT Visibility: Enabling digital view of all OT assets along with location, configuration and health
OT Service Management: Improved response time to OT service requests
OT Security and Governance: Reduction in risk and improved compliance
