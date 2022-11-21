Aurionpro forges strategic partnership with Saudi Arabi-based fintech - Inclusive Financial Solutions

To establish a fintech joint venture in Riyad

Inclusive Financial Solutions (IFS), a leading Saudi Arabia-based fintech and Aurionpro Solutions, an Aurionpro subsidiary in Singapore, have inked a strategic partnership agreement to establish a new joint venture company, Aurionpro MENA, to provide cutting-edge solutions to banks and fintechs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The joint venture based in Riyadh will accelerate the efforts of IFS to further the development of financial sector in the Kingdom, which is in line with the Vision 2030. Aurionpro with its cutting-edge solutions backed by strong capabilities will work with IFS to jointly serve the Saudi Arabian market.

