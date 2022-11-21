UCO Bank announces appointment of Executive Director

JUST IN
Business Standard

On 21 November 2022

UCO Bank has appointed Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank as Executive Director in UCO Bank for a period three years with effect from the date of the assumption of office or until further orders, whichever is earlier vide GOI Notification eF.No.4/6/2021- BO.I dated 21 November 2022.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 19:20 IST

