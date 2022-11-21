UCO Bank announces appointment of Executive Director

-
-
On 21 November 2022UCO Bank has appointed Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank as Executive Director in UCO Bank for a period three years with effect from the date of the assumption of office or until further orders, whichever is earlier vide GOI Notification eF.No.4/6/2021- BO.I dated 21 November 2022.
