JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

UCO Bank announces appointment of Executive Director
Business Standard

Indian Bank announces appointment of Executive Director

Capital Market 

Indian Bank has appointed Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, General Manager, Indian Bank as Executive Director in Indian Bank with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e. 30 July 2025), or until further orders,whichever is earlier.

Accordingly, Mahesh Kumar Bajaj has assumed the office of Executive Director of the Bank on 21 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 19:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU