Indian Bank announces appointment of Executive Director

Indian Bank has appointed Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, General Manager, Indian Bank as Executive Director in Indian Bank with effect from the date of assumption of office and up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e. 30 July 2025), or until further orders,whichever is earlier.
Accordingly, Mahesh Kumar Bajaj has assumed the office of Executive Director of the Bank on 21 November 2022.
