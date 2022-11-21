Board of Welspun India approves sale of two subsidiaries

At meeting held on 21 November 2022The Board of Welspun India at its meeting held on 21 November 2022 has approved sale / transfer of its wholly owned subsidiary companies named Welspun Innovative Products and Easygo Textiles to MGN Agro Properties, a promoter group company. These WOSs presently don't have any active business nor do we have any plan for them and hence, the Company has decided to exit.
