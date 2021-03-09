Aurionpro partners with Future-Tech for data center designs and implementation

Aurionpro announces signing of the strategic partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data center design and consultancy projects in India & South Asia.

Aurionpro has ventured into the Data Centre building, consulting and hybrid cloud services in recent years and has built a strong team of industry veterans, with over 20+ years of experience in the field, for this purpose. Aurionpro has also signed up with one of the customers and is providing consultancy and assistance for rolling out of 100 MW Data Centres within next few years. Further, Aurionpro is also providing consultancy to the other industry leaders on Data Centre designs and implementation.

Future-Tech, head quartered in Wokingham, England will bring further specialisation, engineering excellence and direct industry knowledge to our established and expanding team within India and South Asia.

Future-tech has been engaged on providing more than 3GW of data centre capacity. These engagements have been varied and includes master planning, concept, developed and detailed design, peer review, cost analysis, technical and commercial due diligence, technology analysis, optimisation, post outage forensic engineering, co-location selection and operational consulting and supervision. The Future Tech is involved in the projects ranging from high density and micro-edge environments to multi-MW campuses, the largest so far being more than 270MW.

