Inox Wins to set up 92 MW of wind power projects for Integrum Energy

Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising of 2 MW (113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height) turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.

Inox Wind shall supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu by Q3 of FY 22 for captive customers.

The agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of 3 months which consisted of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka.

