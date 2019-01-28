Aurionpro pioneers automated fare collection (AFC) system in Noida metro project

-
Aurionpro Solutions has implemented the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system based on the open loop ticketing concept for the Noida Metro Project. Now, commuters can purchase a QR-code ticket, RuPay contactless smart card or use Mobile ticketing application to use and pay for the ride. With this new technology Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will save on cost.
In addition, it is very easy to maintain and support. Aurionpro has provided this new age concept in the field of ticketing for AFC where card issued by State Bank of India & NMRC can be utilised not only for ticketing but for all kinds of purchases as it is EMV/RuPay standard.
The AFC installation was implemented under a public/private partnership between a consortium of State Bank of India, SC Soft & Aurionpro and the NMRC to promote smart transportation and smart mobility in India. Aurionpro, being the lead technology partner, completed this prestigious project in a record time of 9 months reinforcing its strength in acquisition and implementation of multiple projects going forward. By bringing the QR-code-based ticketing to India for the first time, in Noida, AFC will prove to be cost effective for the Metro in comparison to the traditional token-based system currently installed across metros.
