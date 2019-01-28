Aurionpro pioneers automated fare collection (AFC) system in Noida metro project

has implemented the (AFC) system based on the open loop ticketing concept for the Project. Now, commuters can purchase a QR-code ticket, or use Mobile ticketing application to use and pay for the ride. With this new technology Rail Corporation (NMRC) will save on cost.

In addition, it is very easy to maintain and support. Aurionpro has provided this new age concept in the field of ticketing for AFC where card issued by & NMRC can be utilised not only for ticketing but for all kinds of purchases as it is EMV/ standard.

The AFC installation was implemented under a public/ partnership between a consortium of State Bank of India, SC Soft & Aurionpro and the NMRC to promote and smart mobility in Aurionpro, being the lead technology partner, completed this prestigious project in a record time of 9 months reinforcing its strength in acquisition and implementation of multiple projects going forward. By bringing the QR-code-based ticketing to for the first time, in Noida, AFC will prove to be cost effective for the Metro in comparison to the traditional token-based system currently installed across metros.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)