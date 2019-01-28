IDBI Bank redeems USD 500 mn Senior Notes issued under MTN Program

on 25 January 2019 has redeemed USD 500 million 3.75 % Senior Notes (current outstanding USD 490,320,000) which are listed on the and issued under its USD 5 billion MTN Program (ISIN XS0908349912) for an aggregate principal amount of USD 490,320,000 together with accrued interest from the last interest payment date.

