Business Standard

Southern Petrochemicals enters into MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

Capital Market 

For setting up various projects in Tuticorin

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Tamil Nadu on 24 January 2019 to co-operate in the setting up of various projects in Tuticorin and facilitate establishment and operation of these projects.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 12:41 IST

