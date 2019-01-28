JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gati tumbles after weak Q3 outcome
Business Standard

Tata Steel subsidiary T S Global Holdings to divest majority stake in South East Asia business

Capital Market 

T S Global Holdings (an indirectly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel) has executed definitive agreements with HBIS Group Co. (HBIS) controlled entity to divest its entire equity stake in NatSteel Holdings ("NSH") and Tata Steel (Thailand) ("TSTH").

As per the agreement, the divestment will be made to a company in which 70% equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS and 30% will be held by TSGH.

The agreements were signed on 28 January 2019 in Beijing, China.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 11:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements