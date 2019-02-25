Aurionpro Solutions bags contract from Ahlibank and TMB Bank

-
Aurionpro Solutions announced that the company's subsidiaries in Singapore and Thailand has won two prestigious projects in the Banking Fintech space. Both the order wins are pertaining to the iCashpro+; Transaction Banking product of the Company.
Aurionpro Solutions (a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions) has been awarded a contract by Ahlibank S.
A.0. G., Oman to develop and implement a B2B portal which will cater to the diverse banking requirements of its corporate customers.
In another win, Integro Technologies Co. (a subsidiary company of Aurionpro Solutions) has been awarded a contract, to provide the licenses and implementation of Aurionpro's financial e-supply chain software solution to enable TMB Bank, Thailand to facilitate the financial activities between the customers of the Bank.
