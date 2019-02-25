JUST IN
Business Standard

Aurionpro Solutions bags contract from Ahlibank and TMB Bank

Capital Market 

Aurionpro Solutions announced that the company's subsidiaries in Singapore and Thailand has won two prestigious projects in the Banking Fintech space. Both the order wins are pertaining to the iCashpro+; Transaction Banking product of the Company.

Aurionpro Solutions (a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions) has been awarded a contract by Ahlibank S.

A.0. G., Oman to develop and implement a B2B portal which will cater to the diverse banking requirements of its corporate customers.

In another win, Integro Technologies Co. (a subsidiary company of Aurionpro Solutions) has been awarded a contract, to provide the licenses and implementation of Aurionpro's financial e-supply chain software solution to enable TMB Bank, Thailand to facilitate the financial activities between the customers of the Bank.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 09:37 IST

