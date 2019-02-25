Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary proposes to issue unsecured bonds outside India

announced that the Board of at its meeting held on 25 February 2019 approved the proposal to launch a offering of unsecured bonds (the 'Notes') outside India, under Regulation S of the U. S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside and (ii) listed and quoted on the List of the The issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)