JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

MPF Systems appoints CFO

Shilpa Medicare receives USFDA approval for Gemcitabine for Injection USP
Business Standard

Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary proposes to issue unsecured bonds outside India

Capital Market 

Jubilant Life Sciences announced that the Board of Jubilant Pharma at its meeting held on 25 February 2019 approved the proposal to launch a offering of unsecured bonds (the 'Notes') outside India, under Regulation S of the U. S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading. The issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 09:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements