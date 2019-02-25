Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary proposes to issue unsecured bonds outside India

-
Jubilant Life Sciences announced that the Board of Jubilant Pharma at its meeting held on 25 February 2019 approved the proposal to launch a offering of unsecured bonds (the 'Notes') outside India, under Regulation S of the U. S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes are proposed to be (i) issued to institutional investors outside India and (ii) listed and quoted on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading. The issuance of the Notes by JPL will not be a public offering in India.
