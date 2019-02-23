MPF Systems appoints CFO

-
With effect from 12 February 2019MPF Systems announced that Rakesh Bhandari has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 12 February 2019 in place of Ambrish Barsati Pal, who resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 12 November 2018.
