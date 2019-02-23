JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mcleod Russel India update on sale of subsidiaries in Rwanda
Business Standard

MPF Systems appoints CFO

Capital Market 

With effect from 12 February 2019

MPF Systems announced that Rakesh Bhandari has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 12 February 2019 in place of Ambrish Barsati Pal, who resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 12 November 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements