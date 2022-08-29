Aurionpro Solutions wins CMO Asia Award for Excellence in Branding & Marketing

Aurionpro Solutions has been conferred with CMO Asia Awards 2022 for Excellence in Branding & Marketing. This award recognizes organizations for their branding, client and employee level communication initiatives.

Aurionpro has been acknowledged for its brand repositioning strategy under the category of business communication in B2B. The nomination also won the marketer of the year under the individual category.

Over the recent years, Aurionpro has been evolving and growing at a rapid pace, diversifying into newer verticals and strengthening existing competencies. To support this expansion and diversification Aurionpro needed a well-mapped positioning idea that converged the brand's deep experience into multi-sector digitization and as a platform-led solution company having technology expertise.

