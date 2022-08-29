Datamatics collaborates with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime initiative

Datamatics today announced its collaboration with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime initiative to impart Intelligent Automation competencies to IT professionals. FutureSkills Prime - A MeitY - NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative, is first-of-its-kind incentive program to make digital skilling and upskilling in new age technology with courses in AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity & more, affordable for all.

As a part of the collaboration, 400,000 learners will get access to two professional courses that give holistic training about the Datamatics TruBot RPA tool, free of cost aligned to National Occupational Standards (NOS's), that describes the knowledge, skills and understanding an individual needs to be competent at a job.

After successful completion of course and clearing of NASSCOM assessments, the learner will get certificate in one of the most in-demand skills today.

This certification will give learners an edge and broaden job prospects for them. Furthermore, FutureSkills Prime funds the skilling ambition of the learners through the Govt of India incentives. The learners, post receiving NASSCOM's eligibility certification can also apply for the incentive that will be directly debited to their bank accounts.

