LTI wins Honda Supplier of the Year award

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has won the 'Supplier of the Year' award at the Honda Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference in Dublin, OH.

LTI has also won the 'Challenging Spirit' award for the third year in a row, a title that recognizes commitment to Honda's core value of embracing a challenging spirit 'above and beyond' expectations to ensure the success and/or delivery of a service, product, or a project.

LTI belongs to a stellar list of 22 suppliers that were selected from more than 5,000 North American indirect procurement suppliers that provide a wide variety of equipment, products, and services supporting Honda's U. S. business operations and the manufacturing of automobiles, engines, transmissions, power sports, and power equipment products in America.

