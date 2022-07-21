IndusInd Bank partners with EazyDiner to launch co-branded credit card

IndusInd Bank announced its partnership with EazyDiner - Jndia's leading table reservation, food discovery & restaurant payment platform, to launch a tailor-made co-branded credit card - EazyDiner Induslnd Bank Credit Card.

The all-new card will provide the cardholders with a complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership that will offer the customer a guaranteed discount of up to 25% at select restaurants, this discount can he clubbed with an additional 25% discount upto f 1000 every time a customer pays on the EazyDiner app via PayEazy.

The customers can also redeem the reward points instantly while paying the bill via PayEazy.

