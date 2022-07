PNC Infratech signs concession agreement with NHAI for two projects in Uttar Pradesh

PNC Infratech announced the signing of Concession Agreements between National Highways Authority of India and the Special Purpose Vehicles incorporated by the Company for implementation of the following two Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Projects on 20 July 2022:

1. Four Laning of NH 530B from Mathura Bypass to Gaju Village in the State of Uttar Pradesh (Package-1B) to be implemented by Yamuna Highways.

The project cost is Rs 885 crore.

2. Four Laning of NH 530B from Gaju Village to Devinagar Bypass in the State of Uttar Pradesh (Package-1C) to be implemented by Hathras Highways. The project cost is Rs 738 crore.

