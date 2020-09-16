Aurobindo Pharma and CSIR collaborate to develop vaccines against COVID-19

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma announced a collaboration to develop vaccines to protect against SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19. Under the signed agreement between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo will partner with CSIR for development of several novel COVID-19 vaccines.

Three CSIR labs namely CCMB Hyderabad, Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata are developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms. Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialization of the vaccines.

Apart from this collaboration, Aurobindo is already developing a vaccine for SARS COV-2 through its wholly owned US subsidiary Auro Vaccines. The SARS COV-2 vaccine candidate is based on the company's proprietary replication-competent, attenuated, recombinant vesicular stomatitis (VSV, VesiculoVax) vaccine delivery platform.

