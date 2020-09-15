Indiabulls Housing Finance allots 3.47 cr equity shares under QIP issue

-
Raises Rs 682.87 croreThe securities issuance committee of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 15 September 2020 has approved the issue and allotment of 3,47,74,811 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 196.37 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 194.37 per Equity Share, which includes a discount of 5.00% on the floor price of Rs 206.70 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 682.87 crore pursuant to the Issue.
