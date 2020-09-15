Indiabulls Housing Finance allots 3.47 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Raises Rs 682.87 crore

The securities issuance committee of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 15 September 2020 has approved the issue and allotment of 3,47,74,811 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 196.37 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 194.37 per Equity Share, which includes a discount of 5.00% on the floor price of Rs 206.70 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 682.87 crore pursuant to the Issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)