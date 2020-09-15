Infosys partners with Essential Utilities for digital transformation

-
Infosys announced that it has been selected by Essential Utilities, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U. S., as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation. Infosys, along with SAP will implement SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Customer Relationship Management and Billing for Utilities package in an agile operating model to enable nimble and real-time decision making while transforming digital user experience and operations for Essential Utilities.
Infosys and SAP Services and Support will implement SAP S/4HANA, future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to co-design, bring innovation and provide early visibility into future product releases.
It will help Essential Utilities unify data across multiple siloed sources. The industry-standard billing module will allow for newer billing mechanisms providing flexibility and insights on consumption patterns. As a digital transformation partner, Infosys will help Essential Utilities redefine user experience, enhance knowledge and operations assets, and reduce costs while delivering service excellence.
