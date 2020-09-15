Infosys partners with Essential Utilities for digital transformation

JUST IN
Infosys announced that it has been selected by Essential Utilities, one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U. S., as a strategic partner to drive its digital transformation. Infosys, along with SAP will implement SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Customer Relationship Management and Billing for Utilities package in an agile operating model to enable nimble and real-time decision making while transforming digital user experience and operations for Essential Utilities.

Infosys and SAP Services and Support will implement SAP S/4HANA, future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to co-design, bring innovation and provide early visibility into future product releases.

It will help Essential Utilities unify data across multiple siloed sources. The industry-standard billing module will allow for newer billing mechanisms providing flexibility and insights on consumption patterns. As a digital transformation partner, Infosys will help Essential Utilities redefine user experience, enhance knowledge and operations assets, and reduce costs while delivering service excellence.

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 18:04 IST

