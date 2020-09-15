IRB Infrastructure Developers update on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that VM7 Expressway, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of Eight lane access controlled Expressway from Km 190.000 to Km 217.500 of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway (Gandeva to Ena Section) in the State of Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase I-Package VII).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)