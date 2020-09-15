Board of IIFL Securities appoints director

-
At meeting held on 15 September 2020The Board of IIFL Securities at its meeting held on 15 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Anand Bathiya (DIN: 03084831) as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company, and his appointment shall be effective from the date of approval received from the exchanges.
