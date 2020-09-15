Board of IIFL Securities appoints director

At meeting held on 15 September 2020

The Board of IIFL Securities at its meeting held on 15 September 2020 has approved the appointment of Anand Bathiya (DIN: 03084831) as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company, and his appointment shall be effective from the date of approval received from the exchanges.

