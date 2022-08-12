Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty in focus

Aurobindo Pharma: The company's consolidated net profit dropped 32.4% to Rs 520.50 crore on 9.4% rise in total income to Rs 6235.9 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company's consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 323.78 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with net profit of Rs 500.68 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 3811.66 crore from Rs 3784.85 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company's consolidated net profit rose 54% to Rs 69 crore on 12% rise in revenue to Rs 2662 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Sunteck Realty: The company's consolidated net profit rose 724% to Rs 25 crore on 66% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 144 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, one of the Promoters of the company proposes to sell up to 23.70 lakh equity shares representing 1.25% stake through offer for sale on August 12 and August 16. The floor price of the offer will be Rs 270 per share.

Balaji Amines: The board of directors of the company's material subsidiary, Balaji Speciality Chemicals had accorded their approval for fund raising by way of an initial public offer of its equity shares.

