Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC, JSW Steel in focus

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,606.9 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with net profit of Rs 283.5 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 22.16% to Rs 32,804.6 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 26,853.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year. The company said that that rise in revenue was backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.

Power Grid Corporation of India: On consolidated basis, Power Grid Corporation of India's net profit tumbled 36.6% to Rs 3,801.19 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 5,998.28 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Consolidated revenue from operation stood at Rs 10,905.21 crore in Q1 FY23, rising 6.7% from Rs 10,218.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

HDFC: The housing finance major has hiked its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 25 basis points, with effect from 9 August 2022.

JSW Steel: The steel major's standalone crude steel production in July 2022 stood at 15.69 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of 14% YoY. JSW Steel recorded crude steel production of 13.82 lakh tonnes in July 2021.

Tech Mahindra: The company has signed an agreement to acquire 49% equity shares in Tech Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Limited and 4% equity shares in Tech Mahindra Holdco Pty Ltd.

National Aluminium Company: National Aluminium Company reported 60.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 557.91 crore on a 52.9% increase in net sales to Rs 3783.32 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Torrent Power: On a consolidated basis, Torrent Power's net profit jumped 143% to Rs 502.11 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 206.59 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 110.1% to Rs 6,510.31 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 3,098.91 crore posted in Q1 FY22.

Delhivery: Delhivery reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 399 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 130 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. The firm's total income rose to Rs 1,795 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to Rs 1,364 crore in Q1FY22.

Trident: On consolidated basis, Trident's net profit dropped 37.45% to Rs 129.35 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 206.81 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 13.32% to Rs 1,679.9 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 1,482.38 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

VST Tillers Tractors: VST Tillers Tractors' net profit declined 58.1% to Rs 10.05 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 24.01 crore posted in Q1 FY22. The company said that the net profit was impacted due to mark to market of investments. Net sales rose 21.9% year on year to Rs 235.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Whirlpool of India: Whirlpool of India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.58 crore in Q1 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 25.51 crore reported in Q1 FY22. Total revenue from operation climbed 55.2% to Rs 2,081 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 1,340.61 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

MRF: The tyre maker's consolidated net profit slipped 29% to Rs 119.46 crore despite of a 36.14% rise in net sales to Rs 5,695.93 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya recorded 45.1% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.6 crore on a 20.2% increase in total operating income to Rs 1,033.4 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) vide its order dated 6 August 2022 has advised Chennai Petroleum Corporation to restrict the production to 75% of its regular production.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)