Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, BEML to be watched

Axis Bank: Axis Bank had informed regarding entering into a Share Purchase Agreement with OpenPayd Holdings Limited, for sale of 100% stake in Axis Bank UK Limited, a subsidiary of the bank. Both the parties have mutually decided not to go ahead with this transaction and accordingly have terminated the above Share Purchase Agreement. The Bank will now initiate the winding up process of Axis Bank UK Limited.

Adani Enterprises: The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with MAIF Investments India PTE Limited and MAIF Investments India 3 PTE Limited (collectively as "MAIF") in connection with its proposed acquisition of 100% stake in Swarna Tollway Private Limited and 56.8% stake in Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ): AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APSEZ, for strategic joint investments in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions, which include rail, maritime services, port operations, digital services, an industrial zone and the establishment of maritime academies in Tanzania.

BEML: The company has an order book of Rs 9,100 crore as pn 30 June 2022 including order booking of Rs 571 crore during the quarter ended June.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The company announced the launch of its Cybersecurity services in the healthcare vertical. Cybersecurity for healthcare provides end-to-end security services for the Healthcare industry by applying a robust and proven framework tailored to meet regulatory requirements, digital security best practices, and cutting-edge tools & technologies.

Choice International: The board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for each fully paid up equity share held as on record date fixed for the purpose.

