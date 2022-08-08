SBI, HPCL, BPCL, Marico to be watched

State Bank of India (SBI): SBI's net profit fell 6.7% to Rs 6068 crore on 10.85% rise in interest income to Rs 7,676 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL): HPCL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 8557.12 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net profit of Rs 2003.90 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 121829.51 crore from Rs 78204.72 crore.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): BPCL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6147.94 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net profit of Rs 3214.16 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 138753.77 crore from Rs 90131.33 crore.

Tata Motors: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL), signed a Unit Transfer Agreement (UTA) for the acquisition of FIPL's manufacturing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat for a total consideration, exclusive of taxes, of Rs 725.7 crore.

Marico: Marico's posted consolidated net profit of Rs 377 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net profit of Rs 365 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 2575 crore from Rs 2552 crore.

NHPC: The board of directors of NHPC in its meeting scheduled to be held on 10 August 2022 may consider the proposal regarding monetization of future cash flow (consisting Return on Equity, Capacity based Incentive) of one or more power station (s) of the company for suitable tenure, as part of the funding plan of CAPEX of the company for the current financial year 2022-23.

SJVN: SJVN bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore in an e-reverse auction by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The tentative cost of Construction / Development of this project is around Rs 1,200 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)