Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 68.6 points or 1.52% at 4583.85 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.84%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.75%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.93%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.59%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.84%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.28%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.83%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.62%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.86 or 0.25% at 54227.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.1 points or 0.14% at 16217.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 186.5 points or 0.72% at 25892.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.78 points or 0.05% at 7884.58.

On BSE,1076 shares were trading in green, 1700 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

