Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 57.81 points or 1.51% at 3879.21 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.84%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.41%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.75%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.93%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.45%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.16%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.84%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (down 3.09%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.66%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 2.18%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.86 or 0.25% at 54227.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.1 points or 0.14% at 16217.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 186.5 points or 0.72% at 25892.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.78 points or 0.05% at 7884.58.

On BSE,1076 shares were trading in green, 1700 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

